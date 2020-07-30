3 teens die from apparent drug overdose in Auburn Hills, police say

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Police are investigating the deaths of three individuals from Rochester Hills who apparently overdosed on drugs, officials said.

At about 4:36 p.m. on Wednesday, Auburn Hills Police found three people dead and one person alive but unconscious in a room at the Baymont Hotel on Opdyke Road.

A 17-year-old girl and 2 brothers, ages 18 and 19 years old, were found dead at the scene.

The unconscious man, 20, from Lake Orion, was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, officials said.

Police say they were responding to a call to check the well being of a female when they located the individuals in the room. The deaths appear to be caused by drug overdoses and no signs of foul play were present at the scene, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Auburn Hills Police are urging residents not to use drugs after responding to two additional drug overdose calls within the last 24 hours. Officials say those individuals were fortunately able to be revived.

