Auburn Hills brothers, 17-year-old girl dead after suspected drug overdose

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – It’s hard to imagine what Rebecca and Robert Kiesseling are going through, after both of their sons overdosed on the same day.

“We wanted so much for them to be able to grow up together, so they could have each other. I did everything that a parent was supposed to do. I was the good parent,” Rebecca Kiesseling said.

20-year-old Caleb and 18-year-old Kyle were adopted by the Kiesseling’s from nearly the moment of birth. The two had the same birth mother.

“Both of them had been arrested together. They committed their crimes together. They did drugs together. They had a no contact order. They weren’t supposed to be together,” Rebecca Kiesseling said.

Both were found dead together in a motel, along with another 17-year-old girl that has yet to be identified.

“My son was doing a lot of Xanax. They call it bricks on the street,” Rebecca Kiesseling said.

Rebecca Kiesseling said making the call to the boys’ biological mother about their death was the hardest thing she’s ever had to do.

“She hadn’t seen them in a long time and she had seen the both of them this past week,” Rebecca Kiesseling said.

While Rebecca and Robert Kiesseling just hoping that something positive came come out of this unfortunate situation before it’s too late for someone else.

“We know that God’s will work this to the greater good. For our family and the community too,” Robert Kiesseling said.

The couple are grieving the loss. They said their hearts also go out to the family of the 17-year-old girl who also died.

As far as what killed the brothers, Local 4 is still awaiting toxicology reports. However, there has been a recent cases of overdoses in the area that have to do with fentanyl.