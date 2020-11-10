Michigan launches COVID-19 exposure app statewide

DETROIT – MI COVID Alert is an app that is now available in both the Apple and Google app stores for free and is voluntary.

The state launched the app after testing it out at Michigan State University. The app includes daily COVID-19 stats and also has the ability to alert people if they have been in close contact with someone with a COVID-19 diagnosis -- Within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes.

The success of the app depends on how many people download it and would voluntarily input their COVID-19 diagnosis. It would start with a PIN number from their local health department.

“They would receive from their local health department or MDHHS (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services) a randomly generated PIN number to be able to anonymously share their COVID-19 positive test result,” said Kirsten Simmons from MDHHS.

A user would then voluntarily input the PIN number and phones that are near this person would get a push alert if they were within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes. The app tracks Bluetooth.

“We don’t track the information of the users. We don’t know who is using the app. It really is something that is a simple, anonymous, free way to be able to to know if you’ve been exposed, know if should get tested and consider quarantining,” Simmons said.

The state views this as another tool to help with contact tracing. Several other states already have similar exposure notification apps.

How to download:

Search “MI COVID Alert” in your app store and download it. Click here for more info on how to download.

