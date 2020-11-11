Detroit police investigate nonfatal shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at 12:55 a.m. in the area of Third Avenue and Fort Street. Police said a 37-year-old man was shot by a suspect who was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango with the Michigan license plate No. DQJ2445.

The suspect exited the vehicle and approached the victim before shooting him. The suspect got back into his vehicle and fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital and listed in serious condition.

READ: More local crime coverage

A photo of the suspect is available below: