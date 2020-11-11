Metal stake, wooden cutout, ‘no trespassing’ sign, cigarette thrown during Troy neighbors' dispute

TROY, Mich. – Troy police said a metal stake, a wooden cutout, a “no trespassing” sign and a cigarette were all thrown during an argument between neighbors about their property line.

Officers were called at 1:28 p.m. Nov. 3 to the 6000 block of Montclair Drive.

A 58-year-old man got into an argument with the man and woman who live next door, police said. During the argument, the man who lives with the woman threw a “no trespassing” sign, a six-foot metal stake and a small wooden cutout into the 58-year-old man’s yard, according to authorities.

The 58-year-old man had placed those items on the neighbors' property, officials said.

Police said the 58-year-old man then picked up the wooden cutout and started pushing into the other man’s stomach. The other man grabbed the cutout, so the 58-year-old picked up the metal stake, according to officials.

He swung the metal stake at the neighbors, striking the woman in her left wrist and thumb, police said.

He also put a hole through the wooden cutout with the metal stake while the other man was holding the cutout, authorities said.

The 58-year-old man then dropped the stake and continued to argue with his neighbors, according to officials.

Video obtained by the woman shows both men arguing while the 58-year-old spit and threw a cigarette at the other man, police said.

Officers arrested the 58-year-old man on suspicion of felonious assault, authorities said. He was taken to the Troy Police Luck-Up Facility.