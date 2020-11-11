Thieves target family’s home after fire in Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Days after a family survived a fire at their Grosse Pointe Woods home, authorities said thieves had stolen items from the property.

“This was a very well thought out and planned violation. It wasn’t a spur of the moment thing. It wrenches your gut,” said Bruce Ferguson.

Ferguson said the family’s safe was stolen with their passports, cash and jewelry inside.

“Some of the things that were stolen was given from my grandmother, who had passed away. They’re not going to get anything for it, but it’s worth something to us,” said Olivia Ferguson.

Days before Halloween, the Ferguson’s home caught fire. Bruce Ferguson’s wife went to the kitchen and smelled smoke. She asked her daughter Olivia, who was in the basement, if she was burning a candle. When they went to investigate, they realized the garage was on fire.

“When I got outside, you could see flames pouring through the garage windows, black smoke building up into the sky. At that point, I thought, ‘We’re probably going to lose everything right now,’” Olivia Ferguson said.

Days after the fire, police told the family that they had been robbed. While damaged windows were boarded up, police told them thieves got in through a locked window. The thieves even made their way to the basement where they discovered Bruce Ferguson’s gun collection in a locked room.

“I turned to the detective and started apologizing because all I could think of was the guns going illegally into the system. It’s a heavy burden,” Bruce Ferguson said.

The family is now staying with Bruce’s father-in-law. They’re hoping the people who stole from them will return their items that the fire didn’t destroy.

“You have my grandma’s cross necklace. Just leave it on the porch. That’s good enough for me,” said Olivia Ferguson.

The family has a Go Fund Me account.

Investigators believe the fire may have been electrical, possibly something to do with the garage opener.