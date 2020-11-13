41ºF

I-75 to reopen lanes in December in Oakland County

Modernization project on schedule

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – I-75 in Oakland County has been full of orange barrels since March but now with vehicles traveling on the correct aide of the freeway, crews are gearing to wrap up for the winter.

The project is right on schedule and all lanes are expected to be open by December.

The project has been ongoing for more than two years, but it’s proving to be worth the patience as the finished areas have no potholes and new sound and retaining walls.

While it’s called a modernization project, it’s more than making the freeway look modern. MDOT said I-75 now is safer too.

After the seasonal shutdown, construction is scheduled to start back up in March, which is when they will work on the south side of I-75 from I-696 to Eight Mile Road.

You can follow I-75 modernization updates via the Twitter profile embedded below:

