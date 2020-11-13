Ice skating rink at Campus Martius Park opens to public with changes due to COVID-19

DETROIT – The ice skating rink at Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit opened to the public on Friday.

This year, Campus Martius and Cadillac Square are going to look a whole lot different. It’s going to be festive, but with COVID-19 restrictions and the loss of a major partnership changes will happen.

Frankenmuth pulled their sponsorship from the downtown ice rink because of coronavirus. In Cadillac Square there will be no lodge and no mini pop up shops.

Instead, the Downtown Detroit partnership plans to support local small businesses in a different way. It is working with a number of landlords that have larger spaces within their lobbies.

Detroit’s annual Christmas tree arrived at Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit last week. Watch the video below for the full story.