Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies searching for inmate who escaped from jail cell

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – Deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an inmate that escaped from his cell.

Michael David McKerchie has been in jail since Sept. 21. He’s accused of unlawfully driving away in an automobile from a Dunkin Donuts on Okemos Road.

He’s also accused of reckless driving causing serious impairment, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing serious impairment, resisting arrest and assaulting police.

His bond for those charges was $250,000 and he has a no-bond hold out of Calhoun County. The details of his escape are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. A picture of the suspect is available below.

Michael David McKerchie (Ingham County Sheriff's Office)