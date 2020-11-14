Eastpointe City Hall closes after employees test positive for COVID

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Eastpointe City Hall is closing for more than a week in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Officials said Saturday that the city hall will remain closed through Nov. 22 after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“Of particular concern is the health of our staff who worked behind the scenes and those who worked in the absentee voter counting room that was closed to the public,” officials said in a statement Saturday. “All of these folks have been notified of possible exposure and urged to get tested.”

Eastpointe City Hall is scheduled to reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

The closure comes as Michigan continues to see significant increases in COVID-19 cases each day. The state has reported record-breaking single-day increases in cases several times in recent weeks.

On Saturday, the state reported 7,072 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths since Friday. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan has risen to a total 251,813 as of Saturday, including 7,994 total deaths.

Residents are encouraged to self-monitor for COVID symptoms, which can develop up to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Individuals who exhibit symptoms are urged to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine while awaiting tests results to prevent the spread of the virus.

Click here to find a no-cost COVID-19 testing site in Michigan.

