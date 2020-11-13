Interactive map shows COVID risk by event size in each Michigan county

One of the biggest challenges with containing COVID-19 is trying to limit gatherings -- and a new interactive tool shows just how risky it could be.

Researchers at Georgia Tech released a the “COVID-19 Risk Assessment Planning Tool,” a peer-reviewed resource that tells you the risk of being around someone with COVID-19, by the event size, in each U.S. county, in real-time.

According to the data, as of Nov. 13, at an event with 10 people, the risk of a person present with COVID-19 is 19% in Wayne County, 30% in Macomb County and 24% in Oakland County.

If that event is with 25 people, the risk increases to 41% in Wayne County, 59% in Macomb County and 37% in Oakland County.

At an event with 100 people, risk levels in pretty much every Michigan county surpasses 80%, including some at 99%, like Kent and Calhoun counties.

You can check out the map tool right here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 236,225 as of Thursday, including 7,811 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents a one-day record of 6,940 new cases and 45 new deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 11% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,313 on Wednesday, the highest it has ever been. The 7-day death average was 46, the highest since early June. The state’s fatality rate is 3.4%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 92,600 on Wednesday, its highest mark on record. More than 128,000 have recovered in Michigan.

