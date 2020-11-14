High wind watch issued for Metro Detroit, counties outside region

DETROIT – A high wind watch has been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Sunday.
The high wind watch was issued by the National Weather Service.
It will be cold this morning with a milder afternoon ahead and highs in the upper 40s. Rain is in tomorrow’s forecast.
Saturday weather forecast: Sub-freezing Saturday morning, chilly afternoon with sunshine
Track weather updates
· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here
· Track severe weather alerts here