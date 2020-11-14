Unidentified man shot, killed by men who broke into Detroit home, police say

An unidentified man was shot and killed in Detroit early Saturday morning, officials say.

According to Detroit police, at about 12:50 a.m. two unknown male suspects broke into a home in the 11300 block of Rutherford Street, fatally shooting the male victim.

No other details are available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit Precinct at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

