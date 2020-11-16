CVS Pharmacy to offer COVID vaccine when available

CVS Pharmacy said it has been selected as one of the official “COVID-19 Vaccination Program Providers” and will be able to offer it at its pharmacies when it’s available.

“CVS Health® has entered into a contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We were selected as one of the official COVID-19 Vaccination Program Providers,” reads a statement from CVS Pharmacy. “The United States government will make a supply of the COVID-19 vaccine available to CVS Health when authorized and available to administer in pharmacies nationwide. We will offer it to the public through our 10,000 locations, following established vaccine prioritization guidelines. CVS Health is already working to enable administration of the vaccine once it is available for pharmacies nationwide.”

For updates on the CDC’s vaccination plan, go here.

For the second time this month, there’s promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate: Moderna said Monday its shots provide strong protection, a dash of hope against the grim backdrop of coronavirus surges in the U.S. and around the world.

Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.