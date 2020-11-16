Detroit man charged in shooting death of 22-year-old woman

DETROIT – Detroit resident Jason Mikel Craighead has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Catrina Griffin.

The shooting took place on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at around 10:56 p.m. in the 8500 block of Heyden Street in Detroit.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument between Griffin and Craighead. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Craighead pulled out a gun and fired it at Griffin after the argument escalated.

Craighead, 42, has been charged with first degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

He was arraigned and is being held in jail awaiting a probable cause conference scheduled for Nov. 24 in the 36th District Court.

