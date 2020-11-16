Gibraltar School District switches to online learning for at least 3 weeks

GIBRALTAR, Mich. – Gibraltar School District is moving to a remote learning environment.

The school district said that due to rising COVID-19 cases, all schools and programs will move to a virtual environment.

In a letter to parents and families, the district said all district classrooms will move to remote learning, beginning on Monday for Carlson High School and Tuesday for Shumate Middle School and the four district elementary schools.

All district schools are expected to return to in-person learning beginning on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

