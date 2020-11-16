Huntington Woods city buildings to close to public due to COVID-19

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. – All Huntington Woods city buildings will be closed to the public beginning on Wednesday.
The closures include City Hall, the Public Works office and the Public Safety Department. The library and Gillham Recreation Center will also remain closed to the public.
The city will evaluate when to reopen in three weeks. Residents can use drop boxes to pay water and tax bills. Notary services are suspended.
