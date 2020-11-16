Michigan high school sports put on hold as part of new COVID-19 restrictions

DETROIT – High School volleyball, swimming and football have all been put on hold in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Coaches around Metro Detroit are still holding out hope they’ll be able to pick up right where they left off. High school football teams were just three wins away from becoming state champions, but the games are now in question as COVID-19 restrictions postpone the season.

“I think this is much different than where we were at last March and April,” Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “This was a new phenomenon for all of us.”

The MHSAA said it’s going to do whatever it takes to get the games played before Jan. 1.

“I’m mad that we’re not going to play this week. But I also have to step back and look at the bigger picture,” Saline High School Head football coach Joe Palka said. “When everybody else is going to have to shut down and make a lot of sacrifices. You know, I don’t know how good it looks for, you know, high school athletics to just continue down that road when everybody else is sacrificing like crazy. So I completely get it.”

Saline’s team was gearing up to play Rockford this week. Palka’s thoughts echo head coach of West Bloomfield, Ron Bellamy, who believes these games can still happen.

“It’s on the people. If everyone does what they’re supposed to do, then these kids have an opportunity to finish their seasons,” Bellamy said.

The MHSAA plans to meet with their Board of Directors on Wednesday to reschedule the games with the anticipation that the new restrictions only last three weeks and COVID-19 numbers in the state go down.

