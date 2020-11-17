Metro Detroit mother describes how family navigates remote learning through power outage

DETROIT – With hundreds of thousands of power outages in southeast Michigan because of high winds, some kids got a “snow day” away from classes.

One family found a way to navigate through losing power in the age of COVID-19 and virtual learning.

“Our power went yesterday (Sunday) at 2 p.m.,” said Erin Rozyzki of Royal Oak.

Rozyzki and her husband decided to get the kids and go to a hotel for the night, preparing for a Monday morning with no power or internet -- meaning no school.

“We kind of told the kids that it would be a snow day. Like the powers out. That’s a new snow day,” Rozyzki said.

The kids, 6-year-old Luke and 10-year-old Alyssa, enjoyed the trip away from home.

“They honestly thought it was like Disney because we haven’t been anywhere fun in however long,” said Rozyzki.

However, Rozyzki came to a realization that not every kid was was out of power and was still in class. She decided to motivate her kids to get ahead in any way.

“I kinda was trying to encourage them to do some of the work that they could do with or without the internet. If they couldn’t get on to their class, that’s fine, but do their worksheets,” Rozyzki said.

The kids were able to work at their Grandma’s house.

“That’s fun to navigate from work, trying to get them logged into their classes and everything over the phone while I’m trying to work,” Rozyzki said.