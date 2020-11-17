36ºF

Trooper, good Samaritan rescue father and son from crash in Plymouth Township

Ice on overpass believed to have caused crash

Victor Williams, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A first responder and a good Samaritan jumped into action after an SUV and a semi lost control and crashed in Plymouth Township.

As of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Ann Arbor Road in Plymouth Township was still blocked off. The Plymouth Township Fire Chief said the overpass was covered in ice, which is what caused the crash.

The victims, a father and son, were transported to an area hospital. The father is in critical condition and the son is stable, according to officials.

The crash happened at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The SUV caught fire after the crash.

The father and son were rescued by a Michigan State Police trooper and a man who was passing by.

