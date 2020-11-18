Good dog -- Dachshund saves chihuahua mix from mountain lion

EVERGREEN, Colo. – Winston the dachshund became an unlikely hero Nov. 7 when he saved his friend from a mountain lion.

Winston and Mijo, a chihuahua mix, were outside in Evergreen, Colorado when the unthinkable happened. A young mountain lion attacked Mijo.

Winston lept into action and chased it off with ferocious barks.

You can watch the full story in the video above.

Mijo was rushed to an ER vet. He lost his right eye in the attack and may have some neurological damage, but thanks to Winston, he survived.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Mijo’s vet bills. You can donate here.

MORE PET STORIES