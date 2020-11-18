Student reports sex assault by man on Oakland University’s campus, police say

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Officials notified the public Wednesday of a sexual assault reported on the campus of Oakland University.

According to notice from the Oakland University Police Department, on Wednesday a female student reported that a male non-student sexually assaulted her on the campus at about 5 p.m. on November 13.

The man reportedly assaulted the student in his vehicle in the P-5 parking lot on the northwest side of campus, police said. He is described as 22 years old, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. Officials say he has short hair, no facial hair and was last seen wearing a black soccer jersey and black pants at the time of the incident. The vehicle in question is a red, older model Nissan, police said.

Officials say they are following up on a possible identity of the suspect.

The Oakland County Police Department is asking people to familiarize themselves with what constitutes sexual assault and to “be vigilant in stopping it,” listing the following actionable steps:

"Always seek consent. Stop your sexual advances if the other person indicates no interest, and especially if they say ‘no.’ Engaging in any type of sexual activity without the explicit consent of your partner is sexual assault.

"The absence of a ‘no’ is not a ‘yes.’

"It is important to remember when meeting people for the first time to do so in a public setting.

"Trust your instincts. If a situation or location feels unsafe or uncomfortable, it probably isn’t the best place to be.

“If you feel your safety is at risk, or need assistance or an escort on campus, please contact the Oakland University Police Department .”

