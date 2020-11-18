Video captures good Samaritans helping family in vehicle crash on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Two children are now recovering after a pickup truck they were riding in with their parents was hit by a driver who allegedly ran a red light.

Good Samaritans rushed to get the family out of that car to safety shortly before a brief altercation among drivers.

One man caught the aftermath on camera, astonished how people nearby scrambled to get the children inside the vehicle to safety.

Video captured the intense moment the family of four was pulled out of the pickup truck that flipped over.

“I’m getting ready to go and I heard the crash and I looked up in disbelief to see a car upside down,” said a bystander who simply wants to go by Mike.

READ: Trooper, good Samaritan rescue father and son from crash in Plymouth Township

Mike was the one who recorded the footage. He said he was amazed at all the people who stopped everything to help rescue the children that were inside.

“There was 15-20 people trying to help get the kids out. I was recording with one hand and trying to shine the light with the other hand,” Mike recalled.

The first child, a little boy, was pulled out -- a sight Mike replays in his head over again.

“When they got the first child out, he was covered in blood. It was horrible to see,” he said.

The mother watched in disbelief as she frantically waited for her second son to be pulled from the wreckage. Eventually, he makes it out.

“The second child was unconscious, but they put him on the floor and the mom and dad were freaking out,” Mike said.

First responders finally arrived to clear the scene and provide medical attention, however, not before the father, who was the last to make it out, takes a swing at the driver believed to have caused the accident.

“He had a lot of anger toward that guy. The whole family could have lost their lives that day but I’m glad that they made it,” Mike said.

It is unclear if the other driver will be charged.

View more: Detroit news

You can watch the full report in the video above