Reward offered for return of 2 dogs stolen from vehicle in Troy

TROY, Mich. – A family is offering a reward Thursday after they said their dogs were stolen from their car in Troy.

The dogs -- Pomeranians named Gucci and Chanel -- were reported stolen Wednesday from the car parked at the curbside pickup of Michaels on John R and 14 Mile roads.

The family is working on tracking the dogs.

“Whoever returns them, I’m not going to question anything or say anything or none of that. I just want my babies home, that’s it,” said owner Noura Zaya.

Owner Andy Zaya said, “It’s around Christmas time and we would love to get the dogs back. We are not going to question anything we won’t report you. Just bring them back and I will be thankful for you.”

There is a $2,000 reward for the return of the dogs. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department.

