New US Space Command headquarters not coming to Michigan

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Michigan was not selected as a finalist for the new U.S. Space Command headquarters, according to Sterling Heights City Manager Mark Vanderpool.

Vanderpool said the six finalists are New Mexico, Florida, Nebraska, Alabama, Texas and Colorado.

“On behalf of General Rogers, County Executive Mark Hackel, Mayor Michael Taylor, City Council and myself, we thank you for your support,” Vanderpool said in a statement. “There is no question Michigan is a major player in aerospace with impressive talent and assets statewide. We will continue to work with our partners at the County, State and Federal level, along with all of you, to support and grow Michigan’s exciting future in space.”

Leaders in Macomb County made a sales pitch to bring a new headquarters to the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township.

Sterling Heights’ U.S. Space Command nomination was chosen for further evaluation.

The nomination request was signed by Hackel and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

