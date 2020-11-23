Alcohol believed to be factor in Detroit crash that killed 2 people

DETROIT – New information has emerged in a horrifying chain of events that played out Sunday on the Lodge Freeway.

Two people involved in a crash are now dead after being hit by an oncoming car.

The driver of the oncoming car may have been under the influence of alcohol, but here is what led to all of that happening.

Original Story: Serious crash shuts down southbound lanes of Lodge Freeway

It all started with a two vehicle crash around 7:55 p.m. Sunday on the southbound side of the Lodge Freeway near Chicago Street.

After the initial collision, one car was positioned on the left lane, blocking traffic while the other was positioned on the right shoulder.

Apparently, the driver and passenger of the vehicle on the left decided to get out of the car, standing on the interstate and that’s when the two were hit by the oncoming driver. Both victims died as a result.

Michigan state police are handling that part of the investigation while the medical examiner works to ID and perform an autopsy on the two victims.

As of now the case remains under investigation.