Detroit police seek missing 31-year-old man with mental health condition

DETROIT – Police are looking for Ricardo Francis, a 31-year-old man who was last seen Nov. 18.

According to authorities, he was last seen doing repairs on a home in the 19000 block of Lyndon Street, just west of the Southfield Freeway, and he left the location at about 3 p.m. His family has said they have not seen or heard from him since.

Francis is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with green stripes and blue jeans.

Francis is in good physical condition but reportedly suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone who has seen Ricardo Francis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

