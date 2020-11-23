Fight against COVID becomes personal for Beaumont employee

A Beaumont Royal Oak employee learned firsthand how heartbreaking coronavirus can be.

Erin Fuson is a hospitality worker at Beaumont Royal Oak. She greets people at the entrance, screens them for COVID-19 and she’s faced with the hard job of telling family members of coronavirus patients that they can’t go in to be with their loved ones.

When her father, retired Southfield police officer Lourn Doan, ended up at the hospital as a patient, it took an emotional toll and the whole family.

Diagnosed with COVID-19, he spent two weeks in the hospital.

“It’s hard because my daughter would normally be in my room, but I understood no one could come in that room,” Doan said.

Instead, Fuson and her father would Facetime during her breaks, but she still felt helpless.

“It’s hard because that was my job was to enforce the rules and make sure everybody is staying safe,”

Doan is now back home after being released. He’s making progress every day, taking his recovery one step at a time.

Doctors said his recovery will take six months to a year.

