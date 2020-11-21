Wayne County sheriff hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications

DETROIT – Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon is in the hospital due to COVID-19 complications, according to a family member.

Napoleon was hospitalized Friday. The longtime serving leader’s oxygen levels were low which is why he was sent to the hospital.

Napoleon tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week after showing mild symptoms. His daughter noted that he is alert, resting and recovering

Napoleon’s daughter says he is alert, resting and recovering.

“At this time I have a slight headache, and light chills,” said Napoleon on Friday.

The sheriff tested negative Nov. 13 and on Nov. 17 he experienced a rise in temperature. That is when his primary care doctor conducted a second test.

On Thursday he was notified about testing positive for the virus. Since March the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has lost one commander and two deputies to COVID-19.

Since the testing started in May the WCSO has had 96 inmates test positive for COVID-19.

Sixty were from mass testing while 35 were newly booked inmates and one in-house inmate.

As of today there are currently 20 employees who have tested positive, according to the WCSO.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 295,177 as of Friday, including 8,377 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 9,779 new cases and 53 additional deaths. The update represents Michigan’s highest single-day total by 1,263 cases. The state reported 8,516 new cases on Nov. 13.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 13% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

New Today: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Nov. 21, 2020