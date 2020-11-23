Metro Detroit weather: Wetter, windier and warmer as Thanksgiving approaches

DETROIT – Thanksgiving week starts out pretty typical, but it will get a lot wetter, windier and warmer as we head toward Turkey Day.

Rain Returns

Dry conditions will remain through mid-afternoon on Tuesday. We’ll see rain, and probably some wet snow in spots before the sun sets Tuesday. That will transition to all rain at night for most of us (still some question whether temperatures stay cold enough in the North Zone for mainly snow). Then expect to stay wet through Wednesday until just after daybreak on Thanksgiving morning. That also ends our rain and snow chances for the rest of the week.

Temperatures Rise

Following an average start on Monday, temperatures dip Tuesday. We’ll start out in the mid 20s, our coldest numbers of the forecast. Afternoon highs barely get us to 40. We’ll rebound to the upper 40s Wednesday and even the low 50s on Thursday. Friday’s highs will be similar, before a dry cold front advances through, putting weekend numbers closer to normal for late November.

Thanksgiving Forecast

Our holiday Thursday may be the warmest of the bunch. Temperatures start out in the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. We won’t see a ton of sunshine, just some limited breaks. But winds will remain fairly light at 5–10 mph. Our normal high for November 26 is 44 degrees. We’ll be well above that by mid-afternoon, finishing in the low 50s.