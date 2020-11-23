Morning Briefing Nov. 23, 2020: Michigan Board of Canvassers meet today

What to know today 🌅

Michigan Board of State Canvassers to meet on election certification today

The state of Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to vote on certifying the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election results on Monday.

With all 83 counties having already voted to certify their results, the Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet to canvass the November general election at 1 p.m. Monday. The board is expected to vote on certifying the results during this meeting.

The meeting will be open to the public.

Presidential transfer of power: Here’s what to know

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised that the presidential transition would go smoothly.

If he’s right, it may shock many who have expected a bumpy passing of the baton.

The Associated Press called the race in Joe Biden’s favor, with Biden most recently prevailing in Georgia after a hand recount. Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

President Trump has not yet conceded. Instead, the President has filed several lawsuits, claiming that the election was not sound, despite what election officials have said.

So we wait for the lawsuits to settle and the recounts to commence.

Former 89X radio host Mark McKenzie talks switch to country music, being laid off while on air

Former 89X radio host Mark McKenzie said he was abruptly laid off while on the air, but the station’s dramatic switch from alternative rock to country music after 30 years hurt him just as much as losing his job.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 302,705 as of Saturday, including 8,478 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update represents 7,528 new cases and 101 additional deaths, including 59 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. The state no longer provides such data updates on Sundays. Instead, a joint Sunday-Monday updated will be release Monday afternoon.

On Friday, the state reported a total of 9,779 new cases and 53 additional deaths.

Friday’s update represents Michigan’s highest single-day total by 1,263 cases. The state reported 8,516 new cases on Nov. 13.

On Saturday, the state of Michigan reported a total of 152,267 recoveries.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 13% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

READ: 97 takeaways from epidemiologist’s deep-dive into Michigan COVID-19 spread, deaths, future outlook

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 7,025 on Thursday, the highest it has ever been. The 7-day death average was 70, the highest since May. The state’s fatality rate is 2.9%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 137,000 on Thursday, near its highest mark on record.

