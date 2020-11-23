Metro Detroit Weather: Showers move out, cloudy & cool Monday

DETROIT – We still haven’t been cleared of this looming weather system that brought rain and snow all day Sunday. So, expect some light rain and snow showers through 6 or 7am today under cloudy skies and temps in the low 30s feeling more like mid to upper 20s. There will be slippery and slick spots although our roads are not cold enough for major ice concerns.

SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

After some early morning showers, our Monday will become dry around Metro Detroit as we stay on the cloudy and cool side. We will see hints of blue skies from time to time under mostly cloudy skies and high temps only in the lower 40s. The winds will be a bit of a bother WNW 5-15mph gusting 15-20mph into the afternoon keeping wind chills in the low and mid 30s. That should mean the thicker coats and gloves today.

SUNSET: 5:05 PM

The week starts chilly and that includes Tuesday morning when we wake up to partly to mostly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 20s, flirting with the teens in many spots. Brrr! We will see highs only reach the upper 30s to low 40s again Tuesday as clouds fill in by the afternoon, and rain chances begin by about 4pm. We will see a few hours of showers late Tuesday with heavier, steadier rains coming in Wednesday.

We can call Wednesday a washout around Metro Detroit. Restrictions and health concerns have fewer people traveling, but we should be very careful traveling with rain more on than off from morning through the night. This weather maker is drawing mild air from the south in with it so highs will be in the low 50s. Right now, models show steady, light rain most of the day with periods of heavier rain late Wednesday afternoon and/or evening.

Some light rain may hang on through about 2am on Thanksgiving, but skies will become mostly cloudy and dry after that which is great news as we gear up for America’s Thanksgiving Parade! I know it is closed to public, live viewing, but we’ll be there for you bringing you the goods from the safety of your homes. Morning temps in the low to mid 40s, and Thanksgiving afternoon highs in the low 50s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. We should be dry and cooling into the 40s Black Friday, and Small Business Saturday with wet weather to end the weekend Sunday. Stay tuned and remember, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our consistently changing weather, and it’s free!

