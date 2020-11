HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – No one was in immediate danger as firefighters respond to an unoccupied building engulfed in flames in Hamtramck Monday night.

The concern, however, is protecting equipment for a neighboring business.

The building is located on Conant Street north of Davison Street. Next to the building is property with 18-wheelers and dump trucks stored.

You can watch the full report in the video posted above.

