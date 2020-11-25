Marijuana settlement proposal rejected by Warren City Council

WARREN, Mich. – The Warren City Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday rejecting a proposed settlement that would grant 28 licenses for medical marijuana provisional centers.

Additionally, the proposed settlement would have dismissed litigation filed by 31 applicants over the original selection process, which a judge said violated the Open Meetings Act

“Several members of the previous city council were fed by greed and corruption and charted a course behind closed doors at the direction of the mayor and the legal advice of city attorney Vinson.” said Councilman Jonathan Lafferty.

Lafferty did not hold back on why he wanted to council to vote down a settlement of the lawsuit.

“Their actions ensured that this council, the new council, would later be compelled into a making a decision that would vindicate their deception and clear the way for Warren to become the marijuana capitol of Michigan,” he said.

Members in favor settling the lawsuit argued that instead of paying and fighting more lawsuits, the city start making creating revenue.

Businesses like Oz Cannabis -- which is in the process of creating a processing and cultivation facility in the Emerald Business District -- would be part of revitalizing Warren’s south end.

Legal counsel and Mayor Jim Fouts pushed for council to approve the deal.

Today the Detroit City Council voted to unanimously approve an adult-use recreational marijuana ordinance also known as Chapter 20 of the 2019 Detroit City Code, which allows adult-use marijuana licensing in Detroit.

Passage of this ordinance by the full body of the Detroit City Council allows licensing for the following state approved categories: adult-use retailer establishment, grower, processor, safety compliance facility, temporary marihuana event, microbusiness, designated consumption lounge and secure transporter.

The ordinance allows current medical marijuana licensees an opportunity at obtaining adult use licenses but works steadfastly to create an avenue of participation for residents of the city where this new industry will be located.

