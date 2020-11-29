1 man killed, 2 in critical condition after shooting at Detroit home

DETROIT – One man was killed and two are in critical condition after being shot on Detroit’s northeast side Saturday night.

Detroit police say the men were shot at about 8:40 p.m. at a residence in the 17800 block of Charest Street.

One man, whose age is unknown, was found dead at the home. Officials say two additional male victims, both 23 years old, were also found inside the home and are in critical condition.

Officials say several bullet holes were found in the walls of the home.

No additional details have been provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

