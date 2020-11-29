Police investigate suspicious death in Pittsfield Township

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a suspicious death in Pittsfield Township.

Police and fire departments were dispatched in the 3200 block of Randolph Court Drive at about 10:43 a.m. on Saturday.

Police located a deceased man, described as Black and between the ages of 30 and 40, with a head wound. Investigators are withholding the identity of the individual to notify family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4911.

