Battle of the Bands 2020 winner

You voted for your favorite high school marching band that performed during “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White” and it was a very close race -- your support was impressive this year.

The results are in, and the winner of the Battle of the Bands is...

St. Clair High School Marching Saints!

The Parade Company will present the trophy pictured below to the Marching Saints.

Battle of the Bands Winner Trophy (The Parade Company)

Thanks to everyone who voted and the marching bands for all their hard work that made this year’s parade such a fun event.

Another big thanks to The Parade Company for providing the trophy as they do each year.