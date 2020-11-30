Detroit police looking for 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Dustin Cummings-Flourney was last seen on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Broadstreet Avenue in Detroit. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since, police said.

He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger jacket, dark grey hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt and black jeans, black socks and black flip-flop style house shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

