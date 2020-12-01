Diverse line of dolls created by Detroit entrepreneur are a hit for the holidays

DETROIT – The holiday season is here and the hot toys lists are too -- one of those hot toys happens to be one Local 4 featured this summer.

The Zoe Doll was created by Healthy Roots Dolls and has become an important toy for little girls of color. The owner, Yelitsa Jean-Charles, has had a very successful year and now Zoe’s wardrobe is getting something new.

Yelitsa Jean-Charles grew up wishing that she had a doll that looked like her. Later in life, she learned the art of design and figured out she could make that dream a reality for little girls in the future.

“We actually had a viral Tweet, where we got like 36 million impressions. And it was a photo of myself and Zoe’s beautiful face side-by-side,” Yelitsa Jean-Charles said. “People absolutely loved it.”

Yelitsa Jean-Charles said that is when Zoe started flying off the shelves.

“She’s all about curl power, with hair you can wash and style, just like your own hair,” Jean-Charles said. “So girls can learn to love their curls, and she’s the first of many products we hope to make.”

Yelitsa Jean-Charles said that the message has really resonated with people.

“We get a lot of parents who tell us, ‘Oh my gosh, she looks just like me.’ Or that they never had a doll that, ‘Looked like me growing up,’” she said.

Zoe is one of Parent Magazine’s hottest toys of 2020 and Good Housekeeping’s best toys of 2020. She’s also nominated for Doll of the Year, you can vote for her here.

Yelitsa Jean-Charles said that Healthy Roots is a long-term investment in early childhood development, which helps represent girls of today and tomorrow.

