Rudy Giuliani to testify in Michigan hearing on 2020 election

LANSING, Mich. – President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani will appear before a Michigan House committee on Wednesday on “election irregularities” in the 2020 election.

Michigan House Oversight Chair Matt Hall announced Giuliani will appear in-person on Dec. 2 to offer testimony, as the Republican-led committee continues to hold hearings on the 2020 election, which was certified by the state board last week.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Lansing.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

More: Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud

While President Donald Trump vows to press ahead with efforts to overturn the election, judges across the country have consistently swatted down his legal challenges, including in Michigan.

Trump’s campaign has failed to make any real headway in court without proof of widespread fraud, which experts widely agree doesn’t exist. Over the course of a single day this week, Trump and his Republican allies dropped or lost cases seeking to block the certification of election results in three different states.

Experts say Trump won’t succeed in stopping President-elect Joe Biden from taking office in January. But his repetition of baseless claims that the race was rigged is undermining public confidence in the election system while instilling in his supporters the idea that Biden will be an illegitimate president.

More: Wisconsin, Arizona certify Biden wins in presidential vote

The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement on behalf of Chair Lavora Barnes.

”Holding an in-person hearing with no opportunity to testify virtually during a global pandemic is reckless and irresponsible. Yet, the GOP controlled Michigan Senate has done exactly that today, even with another state legislator testing positive. False claims of illegal actions at the TCF Center have been debunked by the court system and the lawsuits have been withdrawn or dismissed. The vote has been certified, Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 154,000 votes. With just one month left of this legislative session it is unconscionable that the Michigan Legislature is spending their time allowing conspiracy theorists to call into question the integrity and security of our elections system. Michiganders are hurting and right now the legislature should be focused on COVID-19 relief for our working families, our front-line workers, and everyone that has been impacted by this deadly virus.”