DETROIT – A freighter ran aground in the Detroit River’s Livingstone Channel at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Boat traffic is being redirected as crews are working to free the Harvest Spirit, a Canadian vessel built in 2012.

The ship was headed toward Thunder Bay in Ontario, just north of Isle Royale in Lake Superior, when it went aground between Grosse Ile and Bois Blanc Island.

