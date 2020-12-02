Suspects at large after deadly Romulus shooting, police chase

ROMULUS, Mich. – Police are searching for suspects believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Romulus.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 15000 block of Taft Street on Tuesday at 9:20 p.m. Responding officers made entry into a home in the area and found a 28-year-old man who had died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers approaching the scene attempted to stop a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander that was observed leaving the area. The driver initially stopped the vehicle and then fled at a high rate of speed before officers could approach.

The suspect fled northbound on Middlebelt Road from Northline before heading east on I-94. The Romulus officers pursuing the suspect were joined by Michigan State Police officers.

The suspect vehicle eventually entered Hamtramck, where a suspect left the vehicle near the 13000 block of St. Louis. The vehicle continued to the area of Luce and Mt. Elliot streets on Detroit’s east side. The driver crashed in a vacant lot and fled.

A handgun and other evidence were recovered at the scene, police said. A search for the two suspects was unsuccessful.

The suspects are described as a Black man with dreadlocks and a Black woman with burgundy or red-tinted hair. Police believe the victim and suspects knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Harkins at 734-955-8822.

