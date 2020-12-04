Michigan State University to hold virtual commencements for fall 2020 graduates

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University (MSU) announced Thursday that commencements for students graduating this winter will be virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fall 2020 graduation ceremonies for MSU students will be held virtually on Dec. 18 and 19, officials said. Over 2,600 students are expected to be recognized during the virtual ceremonies.

Featured speakers will include former MSU basketball star and current player NBA’s Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, in addition to Todd Penegor, president and CEO of The Wendy’s Co. and sociology professor Marta Tienda.

“I am incredibly proud of these students for not only completing their degrees but doing so under such difficult circumstances,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. “It is fitting to have three highly accomplished alumni serving as our keynote speakers. They remind us of the impact we can have on the world as Spartans.”

Commencements for master’s degrees will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18; commencements for doctoral degrees will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18; and ceremonies for baccalaureate degrees will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19. All commencement ceremonies will be streamed on MSU’s Commencement website right here.

All college campuses in Michigan have been ordered closed, and college classes have had to move online as of Nov. 17 due to a surge in coronavirus spread in the state. Learn more here.

