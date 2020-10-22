Michigan State University announces plans for spring 2021, cancels spring break

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University announced its plans for the spring 2021 semester in a letter to students on Thursday.

Spring semester for undergraduate classes will start on Jan 11, 2021. There will be around 2,500 additional single-occupancy residence hall spaces for students who want to live on campus. The university plans on offering more in-person classes, with a focus on classes that students need to graduate on time.

The university has canceled spring break for 2021. Instead, the spring calendar will include three midweek days without classes spread through the semester.

Undergraduate instruction will end April 23, 2021, and finals week will be held one week earlier than previously scheduled to allow for a weeklong period for graduation ceremonies.

“This year has been unlike anything we’ve ever seen, and I’m proud of the hard work our faculty, staff and students have put in to make the best of a Spartan education during this pandemic,” president Samuel L. Stanley said.

The university will require students living on campus, and undergraduate students coming to campus to participate in a COVID-19 Early Detection Program.

This fall only around 40 in-person classes were offered. In the spring, the university expects to offer about 400 in-person classes. Graduate and professional programs may have different calendars and schedules.

READ: Continuing coronavirus coverage