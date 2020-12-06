15-year-old girl, 12-year-old girl missing from Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are looking for two girls who went missing on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, Alexis Gean and Mariah Acosta left their residence near the intersection of Somerset and Harper avenues sometime between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday. They have not been seen or heard from since.

Alexis, 15, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has green eyes, blond hair and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater.

Mariah, 12, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater.

Please air or print the following information on missing Alexis Gean and Mariah Acosta.

Anyone who has seen Alexis Gean and Mariah Acosta or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Missing In Michigan