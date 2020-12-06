Macomb County man says he was targeted with explosives due to his politics

ST CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A Macomb County man said he was targeted when an explosive was thrown into his home.

The homeowner said everything happened early Saturday morning just after midnight. He was upstairs with his girlfriend when they heard a loud boom go off. He rushed downstairs and said he was shocked at what he saw.

“Smoke was filling the house,” the homeowner said. “I went up told her to get out the house, ‘Grab the dog and get out of the house.’”

That’s what the homeowner said he experienced early Saturday morning after hearing not one, but two loud booms. We’re not identifying him, due to safety reasons.

“The explosion went off and it kind of sounded like a transformer, I guess, from a powerline,” the homeowner said. “And then another explosion went off and it shook the house.”

The explosion left a large hole in his living room floor.

“When we came outside, we noticed the whole window, it was completely blown out, smoke coming out. I didn’t know if the house was on fire or what was going on,” the homeowner said. “I seen a truck racing down the road. When the police showed up, they went in, luckily it didn’t catch fire, but the actual implosion of the mortar, it did some serious damage.”

The homeowner also shared video with Local 4 of who he believes is the man who threw the explosion devices into his home and then drove off.

“We were really scared. I mean when you feel your house shake and explode and smoke, you don’t know what’s going on,” the homeowner said.

But why would anybody do this?

“Some people say because I’m a pretty avid Trump Supporter,” the homeowner said. “I always have my sign up.”

That’s why he’s offering a $10,000 reward for any information regarding what happened.

“I mean, it’s worth it to me to find out who’s trying to catch my house on fire and possibly kill me,” the homeowner said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5300.

