Metro Detroit weather: Dry for days before rain arrives

DETROIT – Plenty of clouds await us through the week. But it will be a while before our next shot at precipitation arrives.

Dry for Days

Clouds will be plentiful as we progress through the week. Wednesday and Thursday will be our best shots at bright skies. Then clouds thicken again towards the weekend. The entire workweek looks dry. Wish we could say the same for the upcoming weekend.

Weekend Rain & Snow

We’re looking at one big player for the entire seven day forecast. Of course, it’s coming Saturday and Sunday. And the pattern continues this season with storms arriving from the southwest. That usually means they’re moisture-laden. And this one will be no different. The low pressure center at the heart of this system should track right through southern Michigan on its way to northern Ontario. So as of now, we’ll remain on the warm side of the system for Saturday, getting only rain. Sunday we’ll get the back side of that low with lake-enhanced snow showers. It’s way too early to talk accumulation, but model data is suggesting it will be on the lighter side for all of us in this corner of the mitten.

Warming Up

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week, both on the high and low end. High temperatures will be above normal starting Wednesday, and improving each day until we get to 50 on Saturday afternoon. Then the cold air returns with snow chances on Sunday. And we can expect highs in the 30s through at least the middle of next week.

