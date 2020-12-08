Former Eastern Michigan University student files lawsuit against professor alleging sexually harassment

DETROIT – An Eastern Michigan University professor is in hot water following several sexual harassment allegations from a student.

Former EMU student Destiny Hayes says she can’t get the inappropriate images of her 65-year-old professor out of her head.

“I’m still trying to get over it, because as I said, I trusted him,” said Hayes.

She says it all started when she emailed the educator about a law school recommendation.

“What she got in return. In August of 2020 was a photograph of the professor’s penis, a solicitation for sex, and a request for her to send photographs of her female genitalia,” said one of Destiny’s lawyers, Jasmine Rand.

Rand sent Local 4 screenshots of the email showing the inappropriate conversation. She claims that the school did nothing when Hayes showed the message thread to officials.

“Adding insult to injury, Eastern Michigan University didn’t do anything. To date, months later, it appears that they have not even begun an investigation,” Rand added.

Now Hayes and her legal team are suing for monetary damages because of the alleged neglect on their behalf. They believe the professor should have been fired.

“As of yesterday the professor’s name and his position are still listed on Eastern Michigan University’s website,” said Rand.

Rand says this is about more than her own experience.

“I’m doing it for myself and also others because they’re you, there’s no telling how many other women, and Black woman has been sexually harassed by this professor and multiple professors,” said Destiny.

EMU released the following statement to Local 4 News regarding the lawsuit.

“We have not yet received the lawsuit, so are unable to discuss it specifically or review any claims it may state. However, these are very serious allegations. There is no place on Eastern Michigan University’s campus for any conduct of this nature.

Ms. Hayes graduated in April 2020, and this incident is alleged to have occurred in August 2020, when she was no longer a student. Eastern Michigan’s Title IX Office met with her on Sept. 1, 2020 regarding this matter. At that time, the Title IX Coordinator discussed with her the University’s grievance process and initiated an inquiry into these allegations. That inquiry is ongoing at this time.

The instructor in question is a full-time lecturer who has been on leave from the University for the fall semester and has had no access to students during the fall semester.

The University will continue to investigate this matter and take swift and appropriate action as needed.”