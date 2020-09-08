Post Office confessional: ‘We will be assessed a penalty after it’s finally processed’

The following are responses to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“Our city income tax return was due July 31. I hand delivered the return to the main post office on July 20. The post office box for the city is located there. Three weeks later, I received the return back with a 15 cents postage due. It wasn’t even postmarked. Slapped another stamp and put in mail again. Ten days later, it comes back with no explanation, though it was postmarked this time. During a pandemic, my husband had to personally take it to city hall tax department. We will be assessed a penalty after it’s finally processed.”

Norma in Flint (ZIP: 48507)

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

We want to hear what you’re experiencing. Have you experienced a delay with your mail -- either sending or receiving it? Has a loved one not received his or her medicine through the mail on time? Have you missed a bill payment because you did not receive the mail on time?

Please let us know with as much detail as possible:

