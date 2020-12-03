Postal Service addresses major mail delays in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents in one Clinton Township neighborhood have gone days -- sometimes even a week -- without mail delivery.

They said it’s been going on since July.

No letters, no magazines, no bills -- it’s a big concern for residents.

Local 4 Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester contacted the director of communications for the U.S. Postal Service in Detroit, and while she didn’t want to elaborate on camera about specific problems, Local 4 did receive a written statement.

We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the Clinton Township community. Local management is working with customers to resolve their concerns. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to successfully resolve their concerns. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping, they have a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting a supervisor or manager at their local Post Office. U.S. Postal Service

Residents told Local 4 that mail, as of Thursday, had resumed being delivered.

