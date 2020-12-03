Postal Service addresses major mail delays in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents in one Clinton Township neighborhood have gone days -- sometimes even a week -- without mail delivery.
They said it’s been going on since July.
No letters, no magazines, no bills -- it’s a big concern for residents.
Local 4 Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester contacted the director of communications for the U.S. Postal Service in Detroit, and while she didn’t want to elaborate on camera about specific problems, Local 4 did receive a written statement.
Residents told Local 4 that mail, as of Thursday, had resumed being delivered.
Holiday shipping: Here are dates to ensure your packages arrive in time
The countdown is on to get gifts to their destinations in time for the holidays.
Experts say this is not the year to wait until the last minute to get all your shopping done.