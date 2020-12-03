41ºF

Postal Service addresses major mail delays in Clinton Township

Residents say there has been weeks without any mail delivery at all

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents in one Clinton Township neighborhood have gone days -- sometimes even a week -- without mail delivery.

They said it’s been going on since July.

No letters, no magazines, no bills -- it’s a big concern for residents.

Local 4 Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester contacted the director of communications for the U.S. Postal Service in Detroit, and while she didn’t want to elaborate on camera about specific problems, Local 4 did receive a written statement.

Residents told Local 4 that mail, as of Thursday, had resumed being delivered.

